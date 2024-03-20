MTN Investigates: Child Welfare in Montana

On Monday, March 25, 2024, reporter Ryan Gamboa will have the first installment of a three-part series investigating child welfare in Montana.

I listened to the Kolstad family’s side of the story — looked elsewhere, when Montana DPHHS wouldn’t answer my questions. This story is complex, involves multiple attorneys, state agencies, and a transgender minor — on top of that, law and policy. With the utmost respect to the privacy of the child — this case’s traction and Governor Gianforte addressing public interest on X — it pushed me to look deeper and find more voices, while following the case documents.

Watch KRTV at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, for part 1.