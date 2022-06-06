Rescue effort underway after raft overturns on Stillwater River

A rescue operation is underway on the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers after a raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop, according to Stillwater County Search & Rescue.

Reports of the raft wrapped around a bridge pillar in the river were first shared on social media at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, and Search & Rescue posted details and pictures of the raft in the water late Sunday afternoon.

There is no word at this point on how many people were in the raft at the time it flipped.

According to a Stillwater River Guide posted by the Billings-based boat shop Sunshine Sports, Beartooth Drop is a wide ledge spanning nearly the expanse of the Stillwater River below the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site, upstream of the confluence of the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers.

The river guide states that at flow levels above 4,000 cubic feet per second, this section is capable of flipping rafts.

Just downstream of the Beartooth Drop is a bridge pier. The Stillwater River Guide says during high flows, many rafts have been upset and wrapped here.

Current stream flow data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the Stillwater River was flowing between 4,000 cfs and 5,000 cfs on Sunday, making a sharp climb from the previous few days when river levels were sitting below 3,500 cfs.



