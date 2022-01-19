Volunteers are wanted to help search for missing Sidney woman

The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Police Department are asking for volunteers for a ground search on Thursday, January 20, to help search for missing 26-year old Katelynn Berry.

Berry was last seen on December 21 at her residence south of Sidney near County Roads 122 and 349R. According to cell phone records, the last known location of her phone was at her residence on December 29, 2021. Authorities then checked Berry's residence and her cell phone was found inside.

Berry is slender, 5’4” tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown.

Volunteers should report at 8 a.m. at the Richland Fire Station for check in, briefing, and assignments.

MTN Katelynn Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021

Here are the requirements:



Volunteers are asked to be available from 8am until your team is complete with your search location, 2-6hrs.

All volunteers are required to register and go through the vetting process.

Bring a valid picture ID, and personal health insurance information in case of injury.

No persons under 18 will be permitted to register or participate.

High level mobility is required, volunteers must be able to walk/hike long distances and in all types of terrains.

You will be provided a safety vest and badging, to be returned at the end of your assignment.

Dress in layers and appropriate gear for changing weather temperatures and conditions.

Wearing boots or other appropriate footwear for protection against snow and water, as well as debris on the ground can be sharp and dangerous. Removable snow cleats or yaktrax will be appropriate at times.

Bring a water bottle and stay hydrated.

There are no storage locations for personal belongings, please leave your belongings in your vehicle or bring a backpack.

No CELL PHONES, PICTURES or VIDEOS may be taken by volunteers at any stage of your service. Your participation and all information is confidential.

No dogs, horses, drones, ATV's, watercraft or other equipment will permitted by volunteers.

Authorities warned that the search may cause stress or fear among volunteers, and they advised family or close friends or Berry's who experience these emotions to avoid volunteering.

Not all volunteers who register will be given assignments. You may register and leave your name on the call list or check back with the Facebook page for future needs.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft at 406-433-2210 or through the Sidney PD Facebook page .

Anyone with knowledge of Berry's whereabouts is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919, or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.