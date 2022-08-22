PHOTOS: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre
"Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre
"Wait Until Dark" - a blind woman who must use her wits to outsmart crooks and solve a mystery unfolding right before her eyes.
MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre MTN NewsPhoto by: "Wait Until Dark" at Fort Peck Theatre