WATCH: Mountain lion runs alongside vehicle

Sophia Ritachka was driving on February 2, 2024, when she spotted a mountain lion running just ahead of her vehicle on Homestake Pass, outside of Butte. The mountain lion keeps pace with her for several seconds before darting up the hillside. She wrote: "This lion cut across the highway right in front of us. Luckily I got to get a sweet video!! Such amazing animals."



In February 2021, Jay Kinsey was driving northeast of White Sulphur Springs when he saw three young mountain lions running along the road.