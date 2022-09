The race for Montana's eastern Congressional district is a four-person contest between Independent Gary Buchanan, Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin, Republican candidate Matt Rosendale, and Democratic candidate Penny Ronning.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, KRTV will host a televised debate featuring Buchanan, Rosendale, and Ronning. The debate will air live from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., and can also be seen on the KRTV streaming app .