Missoula County vote counting delayed

MISSOULA - There has been a delay in the counting of the ballots in Tuesday's election in Missoula County.

According to a social media post: "Initial results will be delayed because results from Monday's equipment testing were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report."

The problem has been corrected and Missoula County elections officials say they "expect a report in the next few hours."

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman tells MTN News they hope to have results available by roughly 10 p.m.