US House Candidate Profile: Elsie Arntzen

There are 13 people who want to replace Matt Rosendale in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rosendale, representing Montana's second congressional (eastern) district, announced several weeks ago that is not running for re-election.

MTN News political reporter Jonathon Ambarian is reporting on each of the candidates over the next several week. In the video above, he profiles Elsie Arntzen.

Here is the full list of candidates:



Elsie Arntzen

Kyle Austin

Kenneth Bogner

Ming Cabrera

Troy Downing

John B. Driscoll

Kevin Hamm

Steve Held

Ric Holden

Joel G. Krautter

Denny Rehberg

Edward Walker

Stacy Zinn