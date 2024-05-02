US House Candidate Profile: Elsie Arntzen

There are 13 people who want to replace Matt Rosendale in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rosendale, representing Montana's second congressional (eastern) district, announced several weeks ago that is not running for re-election.
MTN News political reporter Jonathon Ambarian is reporting on each of the candidates over the next several week. In the video above, he profiles Elsie Arntzen.
Here is the full list of candidates:
- Elsie Arntzen
- Kyle Austin
- Kenneth Bogner
- Ming Cabrera
- Troy Downing
- John B. Driscoll
- Kevin Hamm
- Steve Held
- Ric Holden
- Joel G. Krautter
- Denny Rehberg
- Edward Walker
- Stacy Zinn