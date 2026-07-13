Obituary: Greg Sattoriva

The photo is my goofy husband painting my toenails after I had surgery because that’s the kind of things we did!

Greg Sattoriva was born April 16, 1955 to Arturo and Magdalena Sattoriva in Great Falls, Montana. His love for his folks was fresh everyday. He surrounded himself with their things and memories after they passed, buying his childhood home and keeping it intact until the fire that forced changes to be made.

He passed peacefully on July 6, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Providence Hospital in Missoula. His wife, Shelbi, was with him at his time of death.

Greg had one brother, Glen (Peggy) Sattoriva, who he loved and respected for all of his life. The memories have to be great comfort for them. Through Glen and Peggy, Greg had many nieces and nephews.

Greg was married 3 times. Natalie produced Todd Martin, who Greg considered a good son and great friend. The two had a lot of adventures and hunting trips that Greg loved to talk about.

Lucy produced Sydney (Chad) Green. Greg was very committed to and proud of Sydney. Sydney took over the rebuilding of Greg’s house after the fire that ultimately caused his death. Her support and help throughout his recovery were commendable. Lucy and her friend, Dixi Graves were so helpful to Greg in his last months. So very much appreciated.

Shelbi didn’t produce any kids with Greg however he spent his retirement years running around Montana to his stepkids (Koltn, Koti, Kree, Kylee, Kache and Kuirt) and grandkids (Nevaeh, Kinsley, Paisley, Jackson, Dierks, Brenley and Brantley) sporting events, prom nights, Birthday parties, graduations, Holiday events… and more. Shelbi’s two youngest, Kache and Kuirt will carry the positive influence of Greg into everything that they do. Personal discipline, commitment and facing their issues are just a few of the traits they carry from him. Greg counted on Shelbi’s oldest daughter, Koti for company, rides, groceries and support. She never hesitated to load up her 4 kids and go help him with whatever he needed. He had been so kind and stable for her and her kids throughout their friendship. Koti counted on Greg as much as Greg counted on him.

And then- the animals! Greg had the softest heart for the animals! Blaze and Annie would do anything for Greg and he always had jerky for them.

I would love to be able to name all of the people who had a place in Greg’s heart. After 41 years on the Railroad, where he earned the title Godfather, and at least that many on the river there are too many!! Greg was a good person. People migrated to him because of his genuine interest in them and their lives and his natural kindness. It was easy to love Greg. We will all miss the fun, the laughter, the projects and the personality.

His beautiful, healthy soul has left his sick and pain-filled body behind and that is beautiful for him.

