Obituary: Leslie Charles Johnson

Leslie C. Thompson, age 94 1/2, of Geraldine, Montana passed away Thursday, August 7, 2025, after a short illness with family by his side. At this time services are not planned.

Les was born January 18, 1931, in Dutton, Montana, to Charles and Gladys Thompson. He was raised in the Dutton area and soon earned the nickname of “Timpken” as he would go to the implement dealers and gather the ball bearings and use them to play marbles. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1948 and was discharged as a private in February of 1950. The Korean war started, and Les was called up in November of 1950 to serve with the United States Air Force where he re-enlisted as an Airman Second Class and was honorably discharged in November of 1953.

He married the love of his life, Phyllis M. Schultz of Dutton. Together they had five children. Les worked several different jobs after getting out of the Air Force. In 1956 he moved to Geraldine to help his brother operate Thompson’s General Store. Along with working at the store, he drove school bus for 31 years, he worked many odd jobs in the area such as roofing, caretaker for the five local cemetery for over 30 years and also served as a cemetery board member for many years.

Somewhere along the line, Les achieved the nickname, “Lester P.” and “Rastus”. Les and Phyllis divorced after 26 years. He later married Sally Bronson Owen, and they became soul mates sharing a love together, like no other. They enjoyed traveling, crafting, fishing, spring training baseball games to watch their beloved Cubs team, camping, chili cook-offs, watching grandkids sports and enjoying “Just One More”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Myrna, son; Douglas, grandsons; Travis Michalski, Zac Nagengast, and Kurt Owen. Great granddaughter, Ahnika Clark. Sisters, Joyce Thompson, Mary Thompson, Heather (John) Balock. Brothers; Patrick Thompson, Bruce (Jenny) Thompson, all of Sally’s siblings and spouses.

Les is survived by his daughters; Evelyn (Mark) Jensen, Elaine (Dave) Clark, Son Dari (Tammy) Thompson. Brother David Thompson. Sally’s children; Mike (Debby) Owen, Teresa (Duane) Michalski, Jack (Kim) Owen and Tammy (Clark) Jones. 24 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and two more on the way.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.