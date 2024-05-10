Obituary: Roger Allen Enseleit

Roger Allen Enseleit passed away from a long battle with heart failure at Benefis Hospice in Great Falls, MT on Friday May 3rd, 2024. Roger was born in Spokane, WA, on November 1, 1949. Many of his formative years were spent growing up in Fort Peck, MT, where he enjoyed spending time with his grandparents, Gilbert and Dorothy Peterson.

Roger graduated from Great Falls Senior High School in 1966, before joining the Army. He served for three years as an x-ray technician in Germany.

After the Army, Roger returned to Montana and obtained a teaching degree from Northern College in Havre, MT. He also took additional training in special education in Billings, MT. Roger settled in Valier, MT. Over his thirty-five plus years as a teacher he taught shop, small engines, electronics, welding, and special education. His dedication and love of teaching was reflected in his commitment to both regular and special education students.

Roger had a number of other interests including classic cars, music, photography, welding, fishing, and antiquing. During the summers, Roger worked as the caretaker for the Lake Francis campgrounds in Valier, MT.

He is survived by his mother Helen LaVonne Enseleit; siblings Judy Alexander, Don Enseleit, Betty Rizzo, and Bryan Enseleit; daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Jeffrey Rutherford; son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Alysia Enseleit; five grandchildren; Ava and Kara Rutherford; and Carter, Caiden, and Cailee Enseleit. His pride and joy was his five grandchildren.

