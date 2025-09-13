Fatal incident during Florence homecoming parade prompts game cancellation

FLORENCE — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that occurred Friday afternoon in Florence.

According to the MHP dispatch log, the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florence Carlton Loop and Tie Chute Lane.

While details are unknown around the specifics of the incident, MTN has been told the accident happened during the Florence homecoming parade. Tonight's football game has been cancelled.

Florence Carlton School Superintendent Todd Fiske sent an email to families Friday evening regarding the accident.

Dear Florence-Carlton Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the decision to cancel this evening's Homecoming football game. Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred during our Homecoming parade, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

Out of respect for the individuals and families impacted, and in recognition of the grief felt across our school and community, we believe it is appropriate to pause and reflect rather than proceed with tonight's celebration.

We know Homecoming is a cherished tradition, and in the coming days, we will come together to honor those affected and support one another through this difficult time. Counselors and support staff will be available for students and staff over the weekend and of course, Monday when school resumes. Please look for another announcement outlining times available for this support.

Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and strength as we navigate this moment together.

With deepest sympathy,

Todd Fiske

Superintendent

This story will be updated once we hear from law enforcement.

