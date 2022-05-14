Mass shooting in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, new york — Police in Buffalo, New York, are at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Numerous people have been struck by gunfire and the shooter is in custody, authorities say.

"I heard at least 20, 30 shots, if not more," a witness told 7 News.

Several sources are reporting that eight people have died.

Governor Kathy Hochul is closely monitoring the shooting and the state is offering assistance to city and county officials.



