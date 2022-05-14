Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Mass shooting in Buffalo, New York

buffalo shooting
Yoselin Person - WKBW
Police at the scene of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York<br/>
buffalo shooting
Posted at 2:12 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 16:37:43-04

BUFFALO, new york — Police in Buffalo, New York, are at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Numerous people have been struck by gunfire and the shooter is in custody, authorities say.

"I heard at least 20, 30 shots, if not more," a witness told 7 News.

Several sources are reporting that eight people have died.

Governor Kathy Hochul is closely monitoring the shooting and the state is offering assistance to city and county officials.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119