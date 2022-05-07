Video of tornado that ripped through Kansas community

Surveillance video shows a tornado moving through Andover, Kansas, on April 29.
Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said some homes in the area "were completely blown away."
Prairie Creek Elementary School was heavily damaged, too. Andover Public Schools released surveillance video and said, "We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time."
