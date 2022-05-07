Watch
Video of tornado that ripped through Kansas community

Posted at 11:19 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 13:19:53-04

Surveillance video shows a tornado moving through Andover, Kansas, on April 29.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said some homes in the area "were completely blown away."

Prairie Creek Elementary School was heavily damaged, too. Andover Public Schools released surveillance video and said, "We are so fortunate there were no students in the building at the time."

