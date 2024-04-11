O.J. Simpson dead from cancer at age 76, family says

O.J. Simpson, a football star who later became an actor and was a defendant in arguably the biggest murder trial in U.S. history, died at the age of 76, according to a post on his X account.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the post reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family."

In February, Simpson denied reports that he was in hospice care.

"I don't know who put that out there," Simpson said in a video. "All is well."

His last post on X came on Feb. 11 when he predicted that San Francisco would beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

A jury declared Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1994. The trial garnered international attention as the trial was aired in its entirety throughout the U.S.

Simpson was charged with their murder in June 1994, days after the two were found dead. Simpson's friend Al Cowlings was behind the wheel of a white Ford Bronco carrying Simpson that led police on a slow-speed chase back to Simpson's residence, where he was subsequently arrested.

Although Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was later found guilty in a civil trial.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of armed robbery. He would not be released from prison until 2017, when he was granted parole after being sentenced to 33 years.

