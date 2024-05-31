Coming up: Downtown Night Market

The first Downtown Night Market of 2024 will be held along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

Browse unique crafts and art pieces from talented vendors and indulge in delicious food from food trucks.

From handmade jewelry to delicious treats, there’s something for everyone!

Admission is free. The fun begins at 5pm and lasts until 9pm.

Central Avenue will be closed starting at 3pm for set-up.

The event will repeat on July 19 and August 9. For more information, click here.