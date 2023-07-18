Community Events Calendar (July 20-31)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We update this list as we get submissions.

JULY 20: The GFHS Class of 1983 Reunion no-host gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21- 6pm Casual Evening @ The Newberry, 420 Central Ave with CMR Class of 1983. July 22 -- 6-10pm Casual Barbecue @ the Mansfield Convention Center, 2 Park Drive South. For more information see the Facebook page or email annmariemckittrick@gmail.com.

JULY 20-22: The CMR High School Class of 1978 Reunion. July 20 - all-class gathering at 6pm at the Halftime Sports Bar. July 21 - Class of '78 gathering at 5pm at The Do Bar. July 22 - dinner at Elk's Lodge - 5pm cocktail hour, 6pm dinner. For more information, contact Sherri Carl at 406-781-3283.

JULY 21-22: Bringing back the Raminator Monster Truck to Great Falls Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (4025 10th Avenue South). It will be on display July 21st and crushing cars July 22nd at 2 PM. Free attendance. Please bring some canned goods for thee Great Falls Community Food Bank if you can. For more information, call 406-788-9816.

JULY 21-22: The town of Cascade will host its annual Splash-a-Roo Pool Fundraiser. It kicks off on Friday with family swim day from noon until 5pm; spaghetti dinner in Wedsworth Park from 4pm to 6pm; and roller skating at Wedsworth Hall from 6pm to 9pm. Saturday's events include a 1-mile color fun run, food trucks, cake walk and pie-eating contest, coronation of Splash-A-Roo king and queen, and a chili cook-off. Click here for more information.

JULY 22: Great Falls Park & Recreation will host a "Movie In The Park" - the featured movie is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." There will also be fun activities for kids, including face-painting at the nearby Snack Shack,, from 7 p.m. until the movie starts. The movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

JULY 22: Please join us from 11am until 1pm for a Summer BBQ and Car Show featuring the Skunk Wagon Car Club in the parking lot between Eagles Manor and Golden Eagle Plaza, 1501 Ninth Street South in Great Falls. There will be Raffle Baskets and a 50/50 drawing and we will be offering a delicious BBQ meal for $7.50 per person with proceeds going to the 2023 Walk To End Alzheimers. Click here for more information.

JULY 27: Join The Paris Gibson Square Museum Of Art and Vintage Sellers for An Evening of Art & Wine from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm. Enjoy a variety of wines and light hors d’oeuvres selected by the Vintage Sellers expert staff and take a guided tour of the museum exhibitions with knowledgeable museum staff. Seats will go quickly; advanced tickets strongly encouraged (tickets may be unavailable at the door)! For more information, call Julia Easton at 406.727.8255 or click here.

AUGUST 5: Summer fun at Centene Stadium! This Heisey Baseball Camp features skills taught by your favorite local team, the Great Falls Voyagers. Your child will receive a camp t-shirt, lunch and a ticket for that night's game. Following the game, there will be a movie night out on the field. Baseball gloves will NOT be provided. Each participant must bring their own. Camp Start Times: Ages 6-10 start at 9am and finish at 11am; Ages 11-15 start at 11am and finish at 1pm. For more information, call Russ Bates at 406-453-1211.

AUGUST 7: TPUSA Faith at Cascade County presents Restoring America's Constitution from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 1st Avenue North). For more information, contact Deb Chibroski at tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

AUGUST 12: The Great Falls Americans are having their a Cornhole Extravaganza on Saturday, August 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Beacon Icehouse (located at 1349 13th Avenue SW, Phone: 406-727-1477) in Great Falls. There will be a $100.00 entry fee per each two-member team that will play at least three games (plus playoffs). The top FOUR finishers will receive awards at the conclusion of the tournament. The Melissa Lynn Band will provide the live music starting at 7:00PM with food, drinks, and prizes throughout the day. All Proceeds from the Corn Hole Tournament will go towards new dressing rooms for the Great Falls Americans. For more information, contact Matt Leaf at Mattl.gfamericans@gmail.com, or click here.

AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

MTN News "Touch A Truck" in Great Falls (June 2021)

SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

NOVEMBER 22: The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.



Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.