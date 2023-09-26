Community Events Calendar (Sep 28-Oct 1)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28: In honor of World Rabies Day, residents can come get a free rabies vaccination for their dogs and cats at the Great Falls Animal Shelter from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call Laramie at 406-452-1068.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28: Come to an Open House at The Lodge Senior Living (1801 Ninth Street South) from 4pm until 7pm.The Lodge Senior Living. There will be food trucks, live music by The Lucky Valentines, raffle prizes, and beer gardens for your enjoyment while getting to know our new managers at The Lodge. Take a tour of our studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. For more information, contact Erin Doran at 406-868-4884.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Join us for Oktoberfest at the Heisey Community Center (313 Seventh Street North) from 5:30pm until 9pm. Tickets are $30 per individual and include Bratwurst, German potato salad, along with all the sides you can imagine, and beer. The night will be filled with fun including a 50/50 drawing, live dessert auction and a silent auction. Don't want to stay for the event but want to swing by for some food? We are offering Take-out boxes filled full for $15 per individual. For more information, stop by the Heisey or call Russ at 406-453-1211, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Come enjoy the Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell Fall Festival from 11am until 5pm at 1563 Joyland Road several miles north/northwest of Lewistown. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch to pick your pumpkin, hay maze, petting zoo, music, games, food, apple cider making, hay rides, haunted barn etc. The event is a community event for all ages to attend. The funds raised will help to provide a lifelong home for individuals with developmental disabilities to live and work in an agricultural setting. For more information, contact Danielle Reddish at 206-406-3015 or click here to visit the website.

Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Join us for Elktoberfest from 5pm until 10pm at the Great Falls Elks Lodge (500 First Avenue South). Music/Food/Drink/Dance. Tickets $25 advance, $30 at the door, $25 military discount. For more information call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305 or email denise.riggin@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: The annual Pumpkins For A Cause will be held from 1pm until 4pm at 87 Meridian Lane (northwest of Vaughn). The event features pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more. Proceeds each year are donated to a charitable agency in the community. Volunteers are needed to help with the prep, harvest, and set up of the event. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

MTN News Pumpkins for a Cause (October 2022)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1: Tryouts for Electric City Baseball Academy begin at noon at Black Eagle Baseball Field and Don Olson Baseball Field.ECBA will be holding tryouts for youth players 8U-13U on Sunday, October 1st. Player's baseball age for the coming season is their age as of May 1, 2024. Tryouts at Black Eagle Field: 12:00PM - 8U and 9U players; 1:30PM - 12U players; 3:00PM - 10U players; 4:30PM - 11U players. Tryouts at Don Olson Field: 1:00PM - 13U players. For more information, email GreatFallsECBA@gmail.com or click here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: The Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls will host the Montana Governor's Conference on Aging from 8am until 5pm. The forum will provide information and education to our older citizens, their families and caregivers. These attendees include elderly, persons with disabilities and caregivers. The conferences cover topics relevant to all people who are dealing with aging and disability issues. For more information, click here, or call Tessa at 406-444-6061.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: Great Falls College-MSU will host Let’s Talk Harm Reduction from 5:30pm until 8pm. The Substance Abuse & Addictions Counseling program will provide information on harm reduction’s approaches in recovery including Medication Assisted Treatment and safe needle sharing sites. For more information, please contact Elfriede Neber for questions or a booth space at elfriede.neber@gfcmsu.edu, or call 406-771-4325.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5/6: Come to the Big Sandy Medical Guild Annual Rummage Sale (link) at Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy. Sale Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:00am to 7:00pm and the Box Sale on Friday, Oct. 6 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. They will start accepting donations for the sale Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 until 1:00pm at the Jerry Martin Memorial Hall. The sale will include items from, house wares, kids, women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, furniture, holidays, bedding, toys, books, crafts, music, jewelry, outdoor items. A slice of homemade pie and a cup of coffee for $4.00 will be available the day of the sale. The guild will also have a raffle with items donated from generous donors. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00 need not be present to win. All proceeds from the sale will go toward improvements in the Residence area of the Big Sandy Medical Center.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Come to “Raise the Woof Comedy Night” at The Do Bar from 7pm to 9pm (1800 Third Street NW). Comedians scheduled to perform are Phillip Kopczynski and Harry J. Reilly. An evening filled with fun, humor, and a howling good time, all while raising funds for the adorable furry friends at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. Your ticket purchase will directly support shelter initiatives, helping to provide food, medical care, and a safe haven for these lovable pets. For more information or to buy tickets, click here, or call the Animal Shelter at 406-452-1068.

Raise The Woof

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Benefit for Nicholas "Chowder" Laverdure from 3pm until 7pm at 1501 Ninth Street South in Great Falls. Nicholas was diagnosed with stage 4 non-smokers lung cancer. There will be a silent auction, food, karaoke, and 50/50. Also serving enchiladas w/ rice for $8, nachos for $5, and super nachos for $7. Anything helps and is very much appreciated. Call Carla @ 406-403-6512 or chowder @ 406-781-4697, for more information.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7: Wedsworth Library in the town of Cascade will host its annual Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale from 9am until 4pm at 13 South Front Street. Hardbounds $2; paperbacks 50¢; DVDs and audiobooks $2. In addition to the book sale, there will be delicious homemade soup and bread (and treats) for sale. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 406-468-2848 or click here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 (through October 14): A week-long Gathering Of Families event will highlight and celebrate Montana's Native American culture, while bring together members of all tribes together for family fun, cultural events, and more. A powwow and a unity parade on the last day. Events will be held at several locations across the Great Falls community. For more information, contact Travis Wilmore at 406-836-2033 or click here to visit the website for details and schedule.

Gathering Of Families

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9: Turning Point USA Cascade County will host its monthly meeting from 6:30pm until 8:30pm at Embassy Church (1300 1st Avenue North). We will be praying over our city elections as well as our city, county and state leaders. We also will begin “Defending the Faith” with a 15 minute video and brief quiz and discussion. For more information: tpusacascadecounty@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10: Join us for the Charlie Russell Back Country Horsemen Potluck from 6:30pm until 8pm at 4600 Giant Springs Road - general meeting, potluck dinner and pie social! Bring a dish or pie to share and come learn about Charlie Russell Back Country Horsemen. For more information, contact Christian Rohloff at crohloff7@gmail.com or click here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11: The Great Falls Public Library will host a free event called “Researching Beyond Tribal Rolls: Native American Ancestry.” The event runs from 2pm until 4pm. Genealogy experts will show visitors on the third floor of the library the great number of on-site resources available for searches of ancestors of Montana's tribal people; including the fur trade era in Canada and the United States. Those records extend connections beyond Montana's tribal enrollment records for descendants of fur traders as well as for those who have been missing from family histories. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349 or click here.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12: The Great Falls Public Library will host a free paranormal presentation titled “Visiting The Beyond” starting at 6pm. Curt Strutz takes the audience on a paranormal journey as he guides guests through some of the nation’s most haunted locations including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes and more. Curt uses original photos, deep historical documents, and haunted experiences. Curt has done his presentations at hundreds of libraries and museums. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349 or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: The Montana Performing Arts Consortium will host an Artist Showcase from 9am until 5pm at the Mansfield Center (civic center) in downtown Great Falls. Showcases are free and open to the public and start at 9:00AM, 12:30PM, and 3:30PM. Featured performers include the Jazz Legacy Project (Georgia), Mari Black Trio (Massachusetts), Pollo Loco (Montana), Tomas Kubinek (Massachusetts), Ollee Owens (Alberta), Sarah Hagen (Prince Edward Island), Steve Leslie (Tennessee), Leeroy Stagger (British Columbia), Duende Libre (Washington), Mud Bay Jugglers (Washington), Megan Karls (Montana), Ian Sherwood (Nova Scotia), The Wardens (Alberta), Sundae + Mr. Goessl (Wisconsin), Acoustic Eidolon (Colorado), Phyllis Sinclair (Alberta), and Sam Platts and the Plainsmen (Montana). For more information, click here, or contact Emily Wolfram at 406.284.5524.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: The Great Falls Masonic Amateur Radio Club will be hosting their next Amateur Radio License test session on Saturday, October 14th at 10am at the Masonic Temple (821 Central Avenue). To register or for more information, please send an e-mail to GFMARC@proton.me. No walk-ins.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14: Monthly meeting of the Daughters Of The American Revolution from noon until 2pm at Meadow Lark Country Club (300 Country Club Boulevard). Members will enjoy a program on the Witches of New England presented by chapter member Wanda Sato. For more information, call Selene at 406-868-1007.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17: Come see “Electric City’s Got Talent” from 6pm until 8:30pm at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). Auditions are open now via our Facebook event page. Acts will be selected September 25th to perform on the night of the event at the Newberry. Grand prize of $500, along with many other prizes and raffles! Enjoy appetizers by All The Things Charcuterie! All proceeds will benefit Stronger Co., a nonprofit serving women who experience abuse and betrayal. For more information, contact Carly Webber at carlywebber@strongerco.org, or click here for the Facebook event page.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Optimist Club of Great Falls Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). Free admission to this yearly event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Great Falls to help in their mission to help children reach their full potential. There will be more than 75 vendors with a variety of products to get the holiday shopping season started right. For more information, call Melissa Alexander at 406-899-1713.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22: Join us for a benefit to help Sarah Mitchell, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer. We are hoping to help her be able to focus on her health as she undergoes chemo and radiation as this cancer is currently inoperable. We want to help her family to not have to stress so much after being hit with such an unexpected diagnosis. The event will be at Fraternal Order of Eagles (1501 Ninth Street South) from 4pm until 7pm. If there is anything you would like to contribute to the benefit, or for more information, call 406-403-2869.

Sarah Mitchell Benefit

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Come to Great Falls Nazarene Church’s Fun Fall Family Festival from 5pm until 7pm at 1727 Second Avenue South. Fun for all ages, this carnival style event has inflatables, carnival games, trunk or treat, and more! For more information, call 406-453-3941.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for “A Special Halloween” from 2pm until 3:30pm at 3809 Sixth Avenue South (alleyway between parking lot). A Halloween experience for kiddos who can't trick or treat due to mobility issues, sensory issues, medical complications, sight impairment, or other obstacles. This is a drive-thru program providing safe, prepackaged candy and trinkets for children who cannot trick or treat. This event is limited to those who register in advance (beginning October 1) and who can not trick or treat due to physical/medical issues within the family. Hosted by Sunrise Presbyterian church. For more information, call Jessica at 406-453-2031, or click here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4: Come to Pinewood Derby After Hours from 5pm until 9 pm at 500 First Avenue South. The event is hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council for adults over 21. Test your derby-car-building skills. Weigh-in starts at 5 p.m., the first race begins at 6 p.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, Best-In-Show, and more! Driver Registration includes: One pinewood derby car kit, food, and two drink tickets. Pit Crew Registration (non-racer) includes: food and two drink tickets. For more information, contact Lewis & Clark District Executive, Dan Hair - dan.hair@scouting.org or 406-761-6000.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.