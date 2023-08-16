Out & About: Community Events Calendar

Looking for something fun to do, either for yourself or with family and friends? There's always something to get you "out and about!" Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We update this list as we get submissions.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16: Registration for Head Start school year 2023/2024 will be from 4:30pm until 6:30pm outside of the NE entrance to Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. The event will also feature games for children. If you fill out an application, you will be entered into a drawing for a prize from Scheels. Treats and give-a-ways for everyone that day. For more information, call Dyana Heffernan at 406-315-1348 (ext.67103).

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16: Annual car show and movie starting at 5:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum (1410 13th Street South) in Great Falls. The featured movie this year is "Bullitt," a 1968 action-thriller film that features Steve McQueen. Food and drinks will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the Lions Club. Click here for more information.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17: Join us for the second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair from 5PM-8PM on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls! Mark your calendars now to attend and get ready for this years’ event to be BIGGER, BETTER, and EVEN MORE AMAZING! We anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with over 15+ countries being represented and counting, and will have live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, entertainment, and SO MUCH MORE! For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.

Montana Multi Cultural Fair

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18: There will be a Back 2 School Blast at the Great Falls Civic Center. Kids who are pre-registered will get in at 11 a.m. Everyone else will be allowed in at noon. The event will run until 4 p.m. The hope for the 2023 event is to give out at least 1,500 backpacks. Free haircuts and hygiene supplies, free wellness checks and immunizations, and affordable sports physicals will also be offered at the event. hosted by Alliance for Youth, Great Falls Rescue Mission and United Way of Cascade County. For more information, call 406-761-2653 or email jason.meredith@gfrm.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19: Another free movie in Gibson Park, this time featuring "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts." There will be free face painting and snack vendors starting at 6:30pm, and at about 8:30 (once it is dark enough) we will show the movie on a large screen with a professional sound system. Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a family night under the stars. Sponsors include Mountain Title Company, Steel Etc., Montana Federal Credit Union, Great Falls Hospital, Century Gaming, and the Snack Shack.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19: The Craig Caddis Festival will be held from 2pm until 10pm in the town of Craig. It’s a fundraiser for the Craig Volunteer Fire Department. There will be a parade at 3pm, and the event will feature a BBQ contest, silent and live auction, and live music. For more information, contact Lori at lorilou606@gmail.com, or click here.

MTN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19: Giant Springs State Park will host a Junior Ranger Orienteering and Navigation program from 10am until 11:30 am. Kids aged 7 to 12 are invited to to learn about compasses and how to use them, how to navigate using a map, participate in a treasure hunt, and earn a junior ranger badge. Please wear close-toed shoes and bring sunscreen and water. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. Visit the park or call 406-727-1212 for more information.

Jason Laird Giant Springs State Park

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19: The Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department will host an End of Summer Celebration from 5pm until midnight. Featured events include live music, cornhole tournament, bake sale, Chicken Poop Bingo, and carnival games and prizes. For more information, call Brooke at 406-868-9363 or click here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19: Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 will host a Summer Celebration at Jaycee Park from 1-3 p.m. Free activities include Samantha the Facepainter and a bouncy house for kids, free snacks, water, and ice cream provided by Frosty's Ice Cream Truck, and live music performed by Joe Ryan Acoustics. All residents living in Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3 areas are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, contact Eric Peterson at nc3.eric.peterson@gmail.com.

Great Falls Neighborhood Council 3

MONDAY-TUESDAY, AUGUST 21-22: The Raminator Monster Truck will be at the Lithia car dealership at 4025 10th Avenue South on Monday from 10am until 6pm, and on Tuesday from 9am until 5pm. The truck will be on display both days, and on Tuesday at 2pm the Raminator will do a "car crush." All fans who come out and register will be entered into a wweepstakes and enter for a chance to win $100,000 toward any eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, and Ram truck brands.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22: There will be a Head Start Open House and Enrollment Event from 3:30pm until 5:30pm at 1220 Third Avenue South in Great Falls. The event is for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. You can enroll your child for free high-quality childcare and preschool services! Complete a Head Start application and decorate and enjoy a cupcake from CAKES by CARR! For more information, call Carrie Galvez at 406-453-5415.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23: Come to the Head Start Enrollment Event at Hungry Hippo Cafe (325 1st Avenue North). Opportunities, Inc. Head Start and Honey Hippo are partnering to offer you free child play if you simply fill out a Head Start application for your child from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please bring a copy of your child's birth record, a COPY of your child's current immunizations and your last three pay stubs. If you are a SNAP or TANF family, the income piece is waived and we would need you to bring verification of your participation in either of those programs. We also waive income for children in foster care and families experiencing homelessness (verification needed). For more information, call 406-453-5415.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, AUGUST 24-25: The Great Falls High School Class of 1958 will host its 65th Reunion. Aug 24 - Meadowlark Country Club - Dinner - 5PM; Aug 25 - Moose Lodge in Black Eagle - Lunch - 1PM. For more information, call Nicky Whyte Putnam at 406-452-3944.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: The annual Luminaria Walk will be from 7pm until 11pm along the River’s Edge Trail. There will be music, food, and more than 1,000 luminaria stretching from The Circle of Giving at West Bank Park across the Central Avenue West Bridge to the Pacific Steel & Recycling Railside Dog Park. This event is free and family-friendly. If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities, or click here.

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25: Enjoy an evening with the Great Falls Voyagers and help Family Promise Great Falls! Game starts at 7 pm at Centene Stadium. Come cheer for the Voyagers and meet the staff from Family Promise Great Falls! Tickets are $13, and $5 from every ticket sold benefits homeless children and their families in our community. For more information, call Greg Grosenick at 406-590-2610.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The Great Falls Tenacious Dames Riding Club is again doing a TNT Motorcycle Poker Run and Raffle where all of the proceeds of the poker run and half of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the Grace Veterans Home for a future Womens' Center; the event is co-hosted by Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). For more information call Jenette at 406-868-4043 or click here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: The Electric City Water Park will host "Drool In The Pool" for dogs to enjoy some splashy wet fun from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. In addition to dog-paddling and splashing in the water, there will also be some "dry-land" activities for the dogs, including paw print painting and sniffing games. For the human guardians, there will be DIY animal toy activities, mini-education booths, and a variety of animal-based vendors will keep you occupied while your pup plays the day away. The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26: Join us for the third annual Touch A Truck in downtown Great Falls (100-600 Blocks of Central Avenue). This family-focused event brings the big trucks and machinery that every kid loves to their fingertips! Children can climb on, touch, and admire vehicles and machinery up close. We'll also have refreshments available to purchase from your favorite food and coffee trucks, as well as other kid-friendly/family focused features. Click here to visit the event page.

MTN News "Touch A Truck" in Great Falls (June 2021)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, AUGUST 26-27: The Little Shell Tribe will host a Powwow. It will be at the McLaughlin Center at the University of Providence (1301 20th Street South). Event begins at noon on both days. For more information, call Karlene at 406-788-0994, or email mtlonewolf2001@yahoo.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28: Shakespeare In The Park will present The Three Musketeers from 6pm until 8pm. Performances are FREE and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France, following a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer. For more information, call 406-994-3310 or click here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8: Sunrise Lions will host its annual Fundraiser & BBQ from 5:30pm to 9pm at at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North). Cost is $15 per person; children under age 7 are free. The event will feature BBQ, Fundraiser, Silent Auction and live music with Jeni Dodd. All proceeds support those in our community who qualify for visual and hearing assistance. For more information, call 406-761-7820, or email Gretchen at floorsandmore1@hotmail.com.

Sunrise Lions

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: Save the date and mark your calendars for Arts on Fire at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Join us for art activities for all ages; an art and craft vendor market; musical, dance, and theatre performances; root beer floats; and more! Click here for more information, or call the Square at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9: The American Legion in Vaughn (370 Post Avenue) will host a BBQ, Rummage & Craft Sale, Silent Auction, 50/50, and more. For more information call Dave at 406-799-4260.

American Legion in Vaughn

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10: The annual “My Best Day 5K and Kids Dash” will be at West Bank Park starting at 11:30 a.m. The fun run raises money for the Best Teammate scholarship that is awarded to seniors at either Great Falls High School, CMR High School, and Central Catholic High School. This scholarship goes to the best teammate not necessarily the best athlete on the team. It is awarded to one athlete in the Fall, Winter, and Spring, and then an Overall winner. For more information, contact Joanie Agamenoni at 406.781.7739 or joanie.agamenoni@gmail.com, or click here to visit the event website.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host a Learn To Skate event beginning at 4:40pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Hockey, figure skating, speed skating all start with the foundations of learning how to skate. We have a professional staff of coaches who instruct skaters as young as 4, and you’re never too old to learn how to skate. Our classes are open to adults as well. For more information, email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: Want to pull a plane for a great cause? Join the 2023 Plane Pull in Great Falls to support Special Olympics Montana. The competition will feature teams of six to determine which team can pull a plane 20 feet in the fastest time. There will also be a youth competition for children 12 and under - it will involve children pulling a law enforcement patrol car. To sign up for for more information, call Amy at 406-315-4212, or click here.

Plane Pull

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: The annual Under the Big Sky Buddy Walk will be from 10am until 2pm at Gibson Park in Great Falls. Families and friends whose lives have been touched by Down Syndrome will join members of our community in helping to raise awareness concerning the abilities people with Down Syndrome possess. There will be live music from 50 Watt Sun, food trucks, games, and activities for the whole family. For more information, call Brad Bechardat 406-781-7967 or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: Join us for Oktoberfest at the Heisey Community Center (313 Seventh Street North) from 5:30pm until 9pm. Tickets are $30 per individual and include Bratwurst, German potato salad, along with all the sides you can imagine, and beer. The night will be filled with fun including a 50/50 drawing, live dessert auction and a silent auction. Don't want to stay for the event but want to swing by for some food? We are offering Take-out boxes filled full for $15 per individual. For more information, stop by the Heisey or call Russ at 406-453-1211, or click here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30: The annual Pumpkins For A Cause will be held from 1pm until 4pm at 87 Meridian Lane (northwest of Vaughn). The event features pumpkin picking, hayrides, and more. Proceeds each year are donated to a charitable agency in the community. Volunteers are needed to help with the prep, harvest, and set up of the event. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page.

MTN News Pumpkins for a Cause (October 2022)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3: The Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls will host the Montana Governor's Conference on Aging from 8am until 5pm. The forum will provide information and education to our older citizens, their families and caregivers. These attendees include elderly, persons with disabilities and caregivers. The conferences cover topics relevant to all people who are dealing with aging and disability issues. For more information, click here, or call Tessa at 406-444-6061.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22: A beloved show is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Enjoy the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Performance is at the Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center from 7pm until 9pm. Click here for ticket information.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here. We will update this list as we get submissions.