CMR's Lauren Lindseth named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State freshman libero Lauren Lindseth has been named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Lindseth, a product of Great Falls, guided the Bobcats to a 2-0 mark during the opening week of Big Sky play. The CMR grad averaged a conference best 6.14 digs per game, totaling 43 saves over seven sets.

“Lauren had a great opening weekend of conference play,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We knew what she was capable of when we were recruiting her, and she’s done a great job getting comfortable and filling the role this team needs from the libero jersey.”

In its 3-0 sweep of Eastern Washington, Lindseth posted a team-high 19 digs, averaging 6.33 saves per game. She followed that performance with 24 digs (6.00 dps) as the Bobcats defeated defending Big Sky champion Northern Colorado on Saturday night in Greeley.

Portland State setter Madison Friebel was the offensive player of the week.

Montana State hosts rival Montana, Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Both the Bobcats and Griz enter the match 2-0 in league play. All tickets are $5 as the Bobcats look to break its own Big Sky Conference attendance record of 6,378 fans.