Montana State's Lance McCutcheon shines in Los Angeles Rams preseason opener

LOS ANGELES — Former Montana State wide receiver Lance McCutcheon is making a case for himself on why he belongs on the Los Angeles Rams' active roster.

The undrafted free agent put on a show in his preseason debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, hauling in two touchdowns on five catches for a game-high 87 yards.

In the first half, quarterback Bryce Perkins connected with McCutcheon for a 60-yard touchdown pass on a deep ball down the left sideline, arguably one of the best preseason catches so far.

McCutcheon's eye-catching performance continued in the second half when he caught a pass over the Chargers' Deane Leonard for a two-point conversion. Then in the fourth quarter, the Bozeman native used his tall stature to come down with the ball on a contested play for an 11-yard score, putting the Rams up 29-22 with 6:11 remaining.

Rams' seventh-round draft pick and former Bobcat Daniel Hardy also made his preseason debut. The defensive end finished the game with three solo tackles and one quarterback hit.

The Rams' next preseason game is set for Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. PT against the Houston Texans inside SoFi Stadium.