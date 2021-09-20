Browns QB Baker Mayfield honors military member killed in Afghanistan with custom cleats

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield paid tribute to one of the last military members killed during the 20-year war in Afghanistan with a pair of custom cleats on Sunday.

The cleats paid homage to Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, who was killed on Aug. 26 in a bombing outside of the airport in Kabul that occurred just days ahead of the U.S.'s final evacuation from the country.

Soviak, a native of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was one of 13 service members killed in the airport bombing.

A public procession was held on Sept. 8 when Soviak's body arrived in northeast Ohio. He was buried on Sept. 13.

Mayfield paid his respects in a special way, reaching out to Marcus Rivero, a custom cleat designer, and collaborated on a project to honor Soviak.

Rivero said when Mayfield reached out to him about the design, he knew he had to make it happen.

The cleats feature Soviak in his Navy uniform and the words "Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak."

Mayfield did not wear the cleats during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, as NFL equipment rules limit what players can wear on the field.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.