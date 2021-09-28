ESPN to reportedly have first-ever all-women duo call MLB game Wednesday

Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza are reportedly set to become ESPN's first-ever all-women duo to call a Major League Baseball game for the sports channel.

SB Nation reported that Newman and Mendoza would reportedly call Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres game.

Newman and Mendoza are no strangers to baseball or breaking down barriers.

Newman is the Baltimore Orioles' radio play-by-play announcer, and Mendoza has been a baseball analyst for ESPN since 2007, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Newman was a part of MLB's first-ever all-female broadcast back in July. Mendoza was the first female analyst to call a playoff game in 2015 and ESPN's first woman MLB analyst.

"It is important to have more people represent the game of baseball," Mendoza said in an interview with CNN.