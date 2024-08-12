Game Changers (Monday, August 14, 2024)

High school teams begin practice for the fall sports season on Friday, which means summer as know it is officially over.. but for now here’s our favorite moment from the first full week of August in another edition of MTN Gamechangers..



At No. 5.. The Paris Olympics wrapped up over the weekend.. And conragts to the Montana athletes who competed - BMX rider Cameron Wood and archer Brady Ellison returned to the treasure state this week, medals in tow..

At No. 4.. It’s almost back to school time in Montana, and in Great Falls.. United Way and other area charities held it’s annual Stuff the Bus event, collecting school supplies and living essentials for local kids..

At No. 3.. The defending Big Sky champion Montana Grizzlies are back on the practice field and favored to repeat as champs.. The Griz open the season August 31st at home against Missouri State..

At No. 2.. We’re at the Cascade Pro rodeo.. how about Shelby Meged.. 2.5 second in the breakaway roping.. she’s ranked 4th in the world..

And at No. 1.. Huge moment for Montana baseball.. The Billings Scarletts topped Eugene, Oregon twice on Sunday to win the Northwest Regional Championship and clinching a spot at the Legion World Series in North Carolina.. It’s the first time a Montana team has won a regional title since 1962..

We’re always looking for Gamechangers submissions.. if you have something you think we should see, send an email to sports@krtv.com and we’ll do ur best to include it in next week’s edition.

