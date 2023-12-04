Game Changers (Monday, December 4, 2023)

Another eventful weekend in the Montana Sports world.. as one season comes to a close, and another keeps marching on..

At No. 5… We’re at the Christmas stroll in downtown Great Falls, and team KRTV consisting of Maggie, Carter, Kyle, Michael and McKenna jumped into ice cold water, while raising over $900 for Special Olympics.

At No. 4.. The University of Providence held the annual Battle of the Rockies duals and open tournament, and on the women’s side.. Argos earned titles in six out of 10 weight classes..

At No. 3.. Shoutout to the Knights of Columbus who hosted their “Coats for Kids” giveaway in Great Falls. They gave away more than 200 coats to make sure families stay warm this winter.

At No. 2.. Montana hosting Delaware in the FCS semifinals.. this is the dagger.. Montana forces the fumble, and then Jaxon Lee scoops it up and scores from 56 yards out… Grizzlies win 49-19, they’ll host Furman in the quarterfinals..

At No. 1.. Former CMR wrestler Kai Stewart defended his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship belt -with a unaimous decision over Howard HD Davis at BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City.. Stewart is now 5-0 in the BKFC, and one of the brightest combat sports stars in the world..

