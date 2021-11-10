BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

The Montana State football program announced its nonconference schedules for the next four seasons on Wednesday.

The 2023 season brings Dixie State, a member of the WAC, to Bobcat Stadium for the season opener on September 2. The Cats visit South Dakota State on September 9, then host Stetson of the Pioneer Football League to close non-league play on September 16.

“Our future schedules focus on Division I competition that will prepare us for Big Sky Conference competition and the FCS playoffs,” Costello said. “Our future non-conference schedules are very competitive with some new opponents but also some we have history with. I am looking forward to starting new rivalries while renewing some old ones.”

During the next four seasons the Bobcats play FBS foes from the Mountain West (New Mexico) and Pac 12 (Oregon State, Oregon). MSU hosts schools from the WAC (Dixie State, Stephen F. Austin), Southland (McNeese State), Pioneer Football League (Stetson, Drake, Morehead State), the Colonial Athletic Association (Maine), and the Missouri Valley Football Conference (South Dakota State). Maine, Oregon State and Stetson are the first-time Bobcat opponents.

MSU's full non-league schedules for the upcoming seasons are below:

2022

Sept. 3 – McNeese State

Sept. 10 – Morehead State

Sept. 17 – at Oregon State (at Providence Park in Portland)

2023

Sept. 2 – Dixie State

Sept. 9 – at South Dakota State

Sept. 16 – Stetson

2024

Aug. 24 – at New Mexico

Aug. 31 – at Dixie State

Sept. 7 – Maine

Sept. 14 – Stephen F. Austin