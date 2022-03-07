MSU-Northern's Bartel and Wilkie finish runners-up at NAIA wrestling tournament

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Montana State-Northern wrestling team boasted two national runner-up finishes at the NAIA national wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Defending 2021 197-pound national champ Isaac Bartel was pinned by Zane Lanham of Life (Ga.) at the 6:17 mark to finish second at nationals for the third time in his career. In addition to his title in 2021, Bartel finished third as a freshman to end his time at Northern as a 5-time All-American.

Former Havre High four-time state champion Martin Wilkie dropped a 14-7 decision to Baterdene Boldmaa (Doane) in the 141 pound final to finish runner-up in his first trip to the NAIA tournament.

Wilkie is a redshirt freshman after transferring from Minnesota in 2020.

Two other Lights wrestlers also earned All-American status. Former Great Falls High star Chase Short finished seventh at 165 pounds, and Naked Single of Colstrip finished fifth at 174 pounds.

The University of Providence produced one All-American in heavyweight KC Buday, who placed seventh. Buday is a redshirt sophomore from Great Falls CMR.

MSU-Northern placed sixth overall with 66 points, while Providence finished 29th with 15 team points. Grand View (Iowa) scored 206.5 points to claim a 10th title in 11 seasons.



