Summer is not over yet. Hot temperatures in the 90s and 100s this week.

Happy Monday!

An upper-level ridge is taking control of our weather over the next couple days. Monday through Thursday you can expect sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A little breezy today as well with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Tuesday will have gusts up to 20 mph with temperature highs continuing to rise into the mid to upper 90s and some locations hitting that low 100 mark.

Wednesday will bring those sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s as cooler air enters the area. However, temperatures will rebound as we head back into Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Breezy conditions expected for Thursday as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

The upper-level ridge will start to break apart headed into Friday which will cause temperatures to decrease and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday are in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Next weekend will have mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, a chance of showers, and highs in the 70s and 80s.