Winter storm overnight and into Tuesday

GREAT FALLS — Snowfall will become more widespread as we head into Monday night. Southern portions of our area are under a Winter Storm Warning, while areas of the Hi-Line are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph. As a result of those Northerly winds, temperatures will drop to the teens and 20s in many locations.

On Tuesday, moderate to strong snowfall will continue for some areas. Snow totals of 2-4 inches near the Hi-Line, 4-8 inches near Great Falls, and the best chance of seeing more than a foot of snow is near Helena, Lewistown, and the Little Belt Mountains. Our temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs only in the 20s. The winds will stay out of the Northeast around 10-20 mph.

Wednesday stays cold; highs will only top out in the 20s across the board. We will also be under mostly overcast skies and there will be leftover snow showers in the forecast. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

For Thursday, we will see temperatures that are once again in the 20s. We will see mostly overcast skies, but some sunshine will break out as we head into the later part of the afternoon. The wind will be light and variable.

On Friday, temperatures get a bit warmer but still cold for mid-April with highs on either side of 40 degrees. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout our viewing area. The winds will once again be light and variable.



TRENDING ARTICLES

