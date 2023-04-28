Wendy’s chili is coming to grocery stores for the first time

While chili isn’t exactly a common menu item when it comes to fast-food chains, it’s been a staple at Wendy’s since the restaurant first opened in 1969.

And now, for the first time ever, Wendy’s is offering up a new way to enjoy the comfort food straight from your local grocery store.

Conagra Brands has teamed up with Wendy’s to offer the chili in cans beginning this spring. You can either enjoy it during the warm summer weather or stock up and wait for it to get chilly in the fall.

The canned chili has 29 grams of protein per can and is made with beef and what Conagra says is “the perfect mix” of peppers, beans and a tomato-based sauce.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wendy’s and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide,” Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands, said in a press release. “We worked closely with Wendy’s culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy’s menu.”

The chili will be in grocery stores and other retailers soon for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can. In comparison, a regular side of chili at a Wendy’s restaurant is around $2.79, while a large is $3.59. While Wendy’s doesn’t say the size of the can, the canned chili will likely be the size of other similar items, which is around 15 ounces.

While you wait for the chili to hit stores, you can of course head to your local Wendy’s restaurant and get it there — or you can try making your own version at home.

AllRecipes has a “Just Like Wendy’s Chili” recipe that has more than 800 reviews and 4.8 out of 5 stars, so it might be pretty close to the real thing. All you’ll need is the usual chili ingredients like ground beef, tomato sauce, chili seasoning and kidney beans, plus some less common ingredients like white vinegar and celery.

It takes just 15 minutes of prep time and cooks in about an hour. The recipe makes 10 servings, so you can make it for a group — or just have a lot of leftovers.

Are you a fan of Wendy’s chili?

