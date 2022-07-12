You can get 50% off cold drinks at Starbucks on Tuesdays in July

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

July might be nearly half over, but you can still get a deal on cold beverages from Starbucks if you act quickly. Thanks to the coffeehouse chain’s Summer TuesYays program, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy 50% off delicious cold drinks every Tuesday in July.

But don’t drop in or drive-through and expect to grab this great deal instantly. Instead, you will have to use the Starbucks app to place your order and get the discount.

First, make sure you are signed up for Starbucks Rewards. Then, log in to the mobile app with the same username and password associated with your Rewards account.

Tap the Offers button in the lower-right corner of the main screen to access your Starbucks Rewards offers. Your Summer TuesYays coupon for 50% off will appear, provided you checked on a Tuesday in July before the coupon expires.

Of course, there are some caveats. The Summer TuesYays offer is only available at participating stores. According to a tweet by Starbucks, the discount is available at company-owned and licensed stores in the US.

In addition, the 50% off deal is only good on handcrafted drinks, such as cold brew coffees, iced teas, Refreshers and Frappuccinos. Ready to drink, bottled beverages are excluded. In addition, you won’t be able to combine this offer with other discounts or use it on delivery orders. The deal is limited to one per person, as well.

If you miss a Tuesday special or want more great Starbucks deals, hang on until Thursday. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating stores on select Thursdays every month, you can enjoy Happy Hour at Starbucks. Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy two beverages for the price of one.

Buy one grande or larger handcrafted drink, hot or cold, and get the second one of equal or lesser value free. Plus, you can BOGO as many qualifying drinks as you want on a single order.

Check the Starbucks app for more details and rewards.

