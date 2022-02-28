Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute Will Offer Elevated Cancer Care Experience with Upcoming Remodel

Benefis Health System announced plans on Feb. 15, 2022, to renovate Sletten Cancer Institute , which has been a beacon of hope for cancer patients across northcentral Montana since it opened in 2005.

Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute has remained on the forefront of advanced cancer care , and the center’s remodel will reimagine the space to promote new paths to prevention, early detection, and survivorship.

The project will dramatically increase the building’s pharmacy and infusion capacity while adding clinic space for additional providers to accommodate ongoing growth. Further building enhancements and unique feature additions planned as part of the renovation are also expected to strengthen the patient experience offered at the center. Additional details are forthcoming, and the remodeled center is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023.

“We are honored to serve as our region’s premier cancer center, and this project will further improve the exceptional service we offer,” said Dr. Patrick Tang, medical director of oncology services at Benefis Health System. “As cancer treatment continues to evolve, this renovation will allow us to remain a Montana leader in cutting-edge cancer care.”

Visit Benefis.org/Oncology to learn more about our team and our dedication to helping people with cancer live longer and better than ever before.

Benefis Health System is the only hospital in central Montana with a CoC accredited cancer program, recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for high-quality, comprehensive cancer care.