Dental Implants are titanium screws that go into the jawbone to replace the root of the tooth. After some initial healing, the crown is placed over the screw, as it is the visible part of the tooth. This functions as the actual tooth that will help chew and eat food. Watch the video above to learn more about the process and what to expect when getting a dental implant.
How Dental Implants Work
1:55 PM, Sep 20, 2021
