Cascade City-County Health Department Faces Budget Shortfall, Spending Down Reserves

GREAT FALLS, MT. — The Cascade City-County Health Department is facing a significant budget shortfall, with revenue down 33 percent from last year and the department spending down its cash reserves to keep operating, according to financial reports presented at the department's July Board of Health meeting.

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Spending Down Reserves

"Revenue this year in FY26 has decreased by about $1.1 million, or 33 percent versus last year. And expenditures have decreased by about 27 percent. So, we have seen a shift," an official said at the July meeting.

According to financial reports presented at the meeting, revenues as of the end of May stood at $2.28 million — down from $3.4 million during the same period last year.

Board members say some grant-funded programs now cost more to operate than they bring in, forcing difficult decisions about which services the department can continue to subsidize. One major decision has already been made — the health department will not reapply for the Healthy Montana Families Grant, which funds home visiting programs like SafeCare and Parents as Teachers. Officials say they are working with community organizations to take over those services so families do not lose access.

Board members acknowledged at the July meeting that the department is effectively spending down years of saved reserves to cover monthly operating costs. Additional financial reviews will determine which grant-funded services can be sustained while the department continues to meet its legally required public health responsibilities.

