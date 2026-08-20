Woman shot in the head in Shelby; man taken into custody

SHELBY — The Toole County Sheriff's Office/Dispatch center received a call at appoximately 3:35am on August 20, 2026, from an adult woman at a residence in the 200 block of West Cascade Avenue in Shelby. The caller reported that she had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and requested medical assistance.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An adult man was taken into custody a short time later in connection with the incident.

A significant law enforcement presence is expected to remain in the area of Mineral Street and Cascade Avenue as the investigation continues. Residents and motorists are encouraged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time. Potential criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

