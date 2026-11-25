Central Montana Tourism is proud to present the next At-The-Table segment. Today we are taking a look at a brand new restaurant right here in Great Falls. Zesty Eatz! A new concept on Mediterranean Cuisine, join us as we explore this new breakfast and lunch option here in Great Falls!
At The Table: Zesty Eats
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Central Montana Tourism is proud to present the next At-The-Table segment. Today we are taking a look at a brand new restaurant right here in Great Falls. Zesty Eatz! A new concept on Mediterranean Cuisine, join us as we explore this new breakfast and lunch option here in Great Falls!