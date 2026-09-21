Behind the kennel doors: meet the woman helping to keep an animal shelter running

Every morning at the MacLean Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, dogs need walking, kittens need feeding, and every animal inside is waiting for the same thing — a chance to go home.

WATCH: Inside Great Falls' MacLean Cameron Animal Adoption Center

Behind the Kennel Doors

The people who make that happen don't always get recognized. Kelcy Allestad is one of them.

As the shelter's Animal Care Coordinator, Allestad juggles a role that looks different every single day.

"I coordinate with the animal care staff here, make sure that animals are getting the best care provided that we can give them. Every day is kind of different — some days it's bottle-feeding kittens, sometimes it's working on training dogs," Allestad said.

She also coordinates with veterinarians across Great Falls, and works with other shelters and rescues across the region to make sure the broader animal welfare community is functioning as a team — offering help when she can and asking for it when she needs to.

Allestad did not arrive at this role initially. She started at the front desk.

"I actually started here working at the front desk and just kind of fell in love with it. It's just the joy that it brings me to see an animal come in in super needy states and then get to go out to a loving home. It's really rewarding," Allestad said.

The MacLean Cameron Animal Adoption Center is currently accepting adoptions. Anyone interested in adopting or volunteering can visit the shelter at 1010 25th Avenue Northeast in Great Falls.