Cascade County selected for national animal cruelty prevention initiative

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County has been selected for a national program aimed at improving how animal cruelty and neglect cases are investigated, prosecuted and prevented.

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Animal cruelty prevention initiative

The county is one of a handful of communities chosen to participate in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's Collaborative Response Project, a year-long effort designed to strengthen coordination between animal welfare agencies, law enforcement, veterinarians and prosecutors.

Laramie Smovir with the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter said the goal is to ensure everyone involved in animal cruelty investigations understands their role and can work together effectively.

“This is about bringing together all of the players into one place and making sure that we all know what it is that we are doing so that we can successfully prosecute these cases or even decide if they need to be prosecuted,” Smovir said.

The program will provide training and support for law enforcement officers, veterinarians, prosecutors and animal welfare agencies while helping identify gaps in resources that may contribute to neglect and cruelty cases.

As part of the project, local agencies are also gathering feedback from residents through community surveys focused on animal welfare needs and public awareness.

“The more information that we have from the variety of people in the community, the more comprehensive we're going to be able to create this solution,” Smovir said.

Officials say Cascade County Animal Control responded to approximately 11,000 animal-related calls in 2025. Project leaders hope the additional training, resources and community input will help prevent neglect and cruelty before cases escalate.

Residents interested in participating can find links to the surveys below:

https://aldf.org/article/keeping-pets-people-together/

https://aldf.org/article/animals-in-our-community/