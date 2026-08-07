The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter has received no-kill recognition for the third year in a row, and shelter staff say the community deserves much of the credit.

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Great Falls Animal Shelter earns no-kill recognition for third consecutive year

The recognition comes from Best Friends Animal Society, which defines no-kill as saving at least 90 percent of the dogs and cats entering a shelter. The Great Falls Animal Shelter has now met that benchmark three consecutive years, based on its 2025 outcomes.

For Operations Manager Laramie Smovir, the achievement carries real meaning.

"This award means a lot to us for a multitude of reasons. It means that we're doing what we can to make sure that more animals leave our facility with a live outcome," Smovir said.

Shelter staff say the community plays a critical role in that success. More lost pets are being reunited with their families without entering the shelter, and microchips with current contact information help staff return animals home quickly when they do arrive. Those efforts shorten shelter stays, preserve space for animals who need it most, and allow staff to focus resources where they can make the greatest difference.

The shelter's creative programming also helps keep the numbers strong. Beyond traditional adoptions, the shelter runs initiatives designed to find the right fit for every animal, including those that might not thrive in a typical home environment.

"We do adoption promotions and things like that to try and get animals adopted. We have our working cat program. So, if an animal — a cat, specifically — may not be a good fit for a home, but they would love to kill mice in a shop or in a barn," Smovir said.

When asked what she is looking forward to next, Smovir's answer was simple.

"Another one," she said, laughing.

For more information on adoptions, the working cat program, fostering, or how to support the Great Falls Animal Shelter, contact the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter at (406) 454-2276 or visit greatfallsmt.gov.

