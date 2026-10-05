Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center wants your pet in their 2027 calendar

Got a photogenic pet? A Great Falls animal shelter wants to feature your pet in a calendar—and your entry could help save a life.

Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is holding its seventh annual pet calendar contest. For $10, you can submit a photo of your pet. Votes go for $2 each, and the top pets earn a spot on the calendar cover or their own featured month.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the animals in MCAAC's care.

"All of the funds directly benefit the animals in our care," said Marketing Coordinator Katie Ober. "We typically raise over $10,000, which really just makes a huge difference for our center and our organization."

CLICK HERE to enter the contest or vote.