Pets Of The Week 7/20/26

Meet this week's pets from the City of Great Falls Adoption Center

💛 Meet Gus. 💛

Some dogs listen with their ears. Gus listens with his heart. 🐾

This sweet, medium-sized mixed-breed boy, with a splash of Australian Shepherd charm, experiences the world a little differently because he's deaf. But to Gus, that's simply life as he's always known it.

New people and new places can feel overwhelming, so you'll often find him tucked into a cozy little spot while he quietly takes it all in. Give him patience, gentle encouragement, and a little time, and you'll see the sweetest soul begin to shine. ✨

Gus absolutely loves chasing a ball! 🎾 He's still figuring out that bringing it back is part of the game, but with love, consistency, and a few hand signals, he's ready to learn.

At just 2 years old, Gus isn't looking for perfection—he's looking for someone who will believe in him. A family willing to celebrate every small victory, every wag, and every moment of growing trust.

If your heart has room for a gentle companion who will love you in his own quiet, beautiful way, Gus is waiting to meet you. ❤️

Adoption Application: https://gfmt.link/gfasapp [gfmt.link]

Available dogs and cats: https://gfmt.link/gfasadopt [gfmt.link]

🐾 Cricket is making a Pawsitive Impact, one tiny step at a time. 🤎

This 11-week-old brown tabby may be very shy and unsure at first, but quiet attention and patient one-on-one time help Cricket feel safe. As trust grows, a friendly, playful kitten begins to shine through.

At just 2.5 pounds, Cricket is small, active, and full of gentle potential. This sweet kitten is looking for someone who will offer a calm space, a soft touch, and the time needed to blossom. 🌿

Adoption Application: https://gfmt.link/gfasapp [gfmt.link]

Available dogs and cats: https://gfmt.link/gfasadopt [gfmt.link]

