Pets of the Week: 9/1/2026

Meet Maple! 🍁 This playful girl loves toys, adventures, and having fun with her favorite people. She’s looking for a patient, adult-only home where she can build confidence, feel safe, and blossom into the loyal companion she was meant to be.

Courtesy Meet Maple and Kiwi - two lovable pets looking for their forever home

Meet Kiwi! 🥝 This bashful little conversationalist may greet new situations with a few nervous mews, but once she feels safe, her sweet personality and purr motor shine through. Kiwi prefers attention on her own terms—no picking her up or forced affection—and would thrive with a patient person who lets friendship bloom at her pace.

Courtesy Meet Kiwi! 🥝 This bashful little conversationalist may greet new situations with a few nervous mews, but once she feels safe, her sweet personality and purr motor shine through. Kiwi prefers attention on her own terms—no picking her up or forced affection—and would thrive with a patient person who lets friendship bloom at her pace.

Adoption Application: https://gfmt.link/gfasapp [gfmt.link]

Available dogs and cats: https://gfmt.link/gfasadopt [gfmt.link]