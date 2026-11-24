Looking for a furry companion? Here are a couple of doggos from the Dedman Animal Foundation, Hades and Kiska.

Dedman Animal Foundation This is Hades. His story is a sad one, as he was abandoned twice in one year.

This is Hades. His story is a sad one, as he was abandoned twice in one year. His family left him at a petsitter and never came back!! The pet sitter surrendered him when he couldn't find anyone to take him.

Hades is a prince, very loving and sweet. He needs a quiet, loving home or foster that can give him the love he deserves. He will make a great companion for a retired person or someone who works from home. He still takes his walks and loves to play fetch!

Dedman Animal Foundation Kiska is a fun gal! Loves to walk with you; very big personality. Probably best as an only dog; great with kids. Always has a smile on her face!



Kiska is a fun gal! Loves to walk with you; very big personality. Probably best as an only dog; great with kids. Always has a smile on her face!

Both Hades and Kiska are available to adopt at the Dedman Animal Foundation.