Pets of the Week: Meet Honey and Mommie

Meet Honey and Mommie, two ladies looking for their forever homes.

Courtesy photo Honey is such a good girl, and one of the things we love most about her is how smart she is. She already has great manners and is eager to learn, so she would be the perfect dog for someone who enjoys teaching new tricks, working on training, or simply finding new ways to keep her busy.

If you’re looking for a smart, fun-loving companion who is always ready for her next adventure, you need to meet Honey!

Honey is such a good girl, and one of the things we love most about her is how smart she is. She already has great manners and is eager to learn, so she would be the perfect dog for someone who enjoys teaching new tricks, working on training, or simply finding new ways to keep her busy.

She has an adventurous spirit and loves having things to do. Take her for a walk, let her explore somewhere new, play with her, or spend some time working on training, and Honey is happy to be right there with you. She’s the kind of dog who wants to be part of the action and experience life alongside her person.

But underneath that smart and adventurous personality is a girl with a whole lot of love to give. Honey is affectionate, eager to please, and ready to build a bond with someone who will make her part of the family. Honey has been with us for three months now, and we just can't understand how this wonderful girl hasn't been scooped up yet. She has so much personality, so much potential, and so much love to give. She just needs someone to see it.

To learn more about Honey or apply for adoption, visit mc-aac.org/all-adoptions/.

Courtesy photo At 8 years old, Mommy had life pretty much figured out. She had a home, a family, and a life she knew and loved. But when she sadly lost her owner, everything changed, and she found herself starting over at our center.

Meet Mommy, our longest feline resident.

At 8 years old, Mommy had life pretty much figured out. She had a home, a family, and a life she knew and loved. But when she sadly lost her owner, everything changed, and she found herself starting over at our center.

Now, this sweet girl wants nothing more than to love someone again. She dreams of having a person to cuddle up with, a cozy place to call home, and plenty of nice, long afternoon naps. Mommy is as friendly as can be and absolutely loves everyone she meets.

While we give her as much love as we can, nothing compares to having a home of her own. After everything she has been through, Mommy deserves the chance to feel safe, loved, and wanted again.

To learn more about Mommy or apply for her adoption, visit mc-aac.org/all-adoptions/ [mc-aac.org].