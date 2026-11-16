Pets of the week: Meet Loralai and Luke

Here are a couple of cool cats from Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter looking for loving homes.
These two are part of the Gilmore Girl crew and are both around 11 weeks old.
✨Loralai is a busy girl! She loves to run, play, chase her tail, and is super curious. But she is a HUGE purr machine once you can catch her!
✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and hang onto your pants for a ride if you’ll let him. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!
Call (406) 450-6388 for more information. Both will be spayed/neutered before going home.