Pets of the week: Meet Loralai and Luke

Here are a couple of cool cats from Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter looking for loving homes.

These two are part of the Gilmore Girl crew and are both around 11 weeks old.

Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter ✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and, if you'll let him, hang onto your pants for a ride. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

✨Loralai is a busy girl! She loves to run, play, chase her tail, and is super curious. But she is a HUGE purr machine once you can catch her!

Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter ✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and, if you'll let him, hang onto your pants for a ride. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and hang onto your pants for a ride if you’ll let him. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

Call (406) 450-6388 for more information. Both will be spayed/neutered before going home.