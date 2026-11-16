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Pets of the week: Meet Loralai and Luke

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Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter
Here are a couple of cool cats from <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PrairieOasisShelter/" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-7794-dc98-ad7f-ffb69a1b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1794592325784,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;000001a0-1a94-d4c9-a1e0-7b942cf20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1794592325784,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;000001a0-1a94-d4c9-a1e0-7b942cf20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.facebook.com/PrairieOasisShelter/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;000001a1-d609-d9e9-adb5-d69993b50000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;000001a1-d609-d9e9-adb5-d69993a00001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter</a> looking for loving homes.
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Here are a couple of cool cats from Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter looking for loving homes.

These two are part of the Gilmore Girl crew and are both around 11 weeks old.

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✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and, if you'll let him, hang onto your pants for a ride. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

✨Loralai is a busy girl! She loves to run, play, chase her tail, and is super curious. But she is a HUGE purr machine once you can catch her!

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✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and, if you'll let him, hang onto your pants for a ride. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

✨Luke is a menace! (Just like in the show😉)He loves to chase you around the house and hang onto your pants for a ride if you’ll let him. But he is always one of the first to come to you for loves!

Call (406) 450-6388 for more information. Both will be spayed/neutered before going home.

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