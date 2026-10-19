Pets of the Week: Meet Maple and Jack

Meet the Pets of the Week, two pups looking for their forever homes:

Meet Maple, a 4-year-old brindle and white girl with a striking patch over her eye and a sweet little short tail that doesn't quit. Already spayed and ready to go. She is used to being around a lot of dogs, but would love to have a family all of her own.

Maple is in the 50 lb. range and has been raising puppies for as long as she's been able to. She loves a comfy spot in the shade and to check on her human every now and then. She LOVES a good brushing.

Courtesy Maple is in the 50 lb. range and has been raising puppies for as long as she's been able to. She loves a comfy spot in the shade and checking on her human every now and then. She LOVES a good brushing.

"My shelter people haven't seen me around cats, so if your home has any, we should do a trial run to make sure we all fit in the same space. I'm affectionate and loyal, smart and independent — the kind of companion who's attentive to what matters and absolutely loves a good car ride. Come meet me and let's start our adventure together!"

Meet Jack — he's been at the shelter since June of 2025. Due to an unknown history, he's quite shy around newcomers. As he has warmed up to shelter volunteers, they see that he is a Husky through and through. Jack thrives on the opportunity to burn off some energy, so potential adopters should be ready to take this boy on as many adventures as possible. Proven Husky experience is mandatory for Jack. He would do well with one or two adults in the home and has gotten along very well with the other dogs.

Courtesy This playful, goofy, and loyal fellow is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations and ready to live the life of a Husky.

This playful, goofy, and loyal fellow is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations and ready to live the life of a Husky.

To learn more about Maple and Jack, visit the Paws of Chinook website.