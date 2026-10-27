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Pets of the Week: Meet Polo and Cairo

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Great Falls Animal Shelter
Pets of the Week: Meet Polo and Cairo
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Posted

GREAT FALLS — Here are a couple of sweet adoptables from the Great Falls Animal Shelter:

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Polo 🐕

Polo is a big, handsome boy with an even bigger personality! This energetic, affectionate guy loves adventures, attention, and playing with other dogs. He's looking for an active family who can help him polish his manners, learn to slow down, and enjoy life to the fullest!

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Cairo 🐈‍⬛

Meet Cairo, our 21-pound Pharaoh of Snacks and self-proclaimed King of the Cat Kingdom! This slightly shy but incredibly sweet boy loves attention, belly rubs, and, of course, a good meal. Cairo is ready to trade his shelter throne for a comfy couch and a kingdom of his very own!

For more information about Polo and Cairo, along with a bunch of their friends who are also looking for forever homes, head on over to the shelter's website: www.greatfallsmt.gov

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