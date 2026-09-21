Pets of the Week: Meet River and Parker

Courtesy Now safe in a loving foster home, River has been healing and discovering just how wonderful indoor life can be. This handsome black kitten is affectionate, playful, and always happy to be part of whatever is going on. His rough start hasn’t slowed him down one bit. Instead, it’s made him appreciate every toy, every cozy nap, and every bit of love he receives.

River’s story began along River Road, where he and his brother, Parker, were found with River nursing an injured paw. Despite everything they’d been through, it was immediately clear that River belonged with people—he was completely tame and ready to trust.

Now safe in a loving foster home, River has been healing and discovering just how wonderful indoor life can be. This handsome black kitten is affectionate, playful, and always happy to be part of whatever is going on. His rough start hasn’t slowed him down one bit. Instead, it’s made him appreciate every toy, every cozy nap, and every bit of love he receives.

River is looking for a family that will give him the safe, forever home he deserves. In return, he’ll reward you with endless entertainment, purrs, and loyal companionship.

If you think River might be the perfect addition to your family, please fill out our online adoption application. Once your application is approved, we’ll schedule a meet-and-greet to make sure River is the right fit for both your family and for him.

River and his brother Parker are now old enough that they can join a family with young children as long as the kids are well-behaved.

Courtesy This sweet black kitten has a playful spirit and a curious personality. Whether he’s chasing toys, wrestling with his brother, or exploring every corner of the room, Parker is always ready for his next adventure. When playtime is over, he’s more than happy to settle in for a well-earned nap in a cozy spot.

Parker’s life got off to a rocky start when he and his brother, River, were found along River Road. Thankfully, they were rescued before they had to spend any more time fending for themselves, and Parker has been thriving ever since in his foster home.

This sweet black kitten has a playful spirit and a curious personality. Whether he’s chasing toys, wrestling with his brother, or exploring every corner of the room, Parker is always ready for his next adventure. When playtime is over, he’s more than happy to settle in for a well-earned nap in a cozy spot.

Parker is ready to trade his foster home for a forever family that will love him for a lifetime. With his fun-loving personality and affectionate nature, he’s sure to bring smiles and laughter to his new home.

If you think Parker might be the perfect addition to your family, please fill out our online adoption application. Once your application is approved, we’ll schedule a meet-and-greet to make sure Parker is the right fit for both your family and for him.

Parker and his brother River are now old enough that they can join a family with young children as long as the kids are well-behaved.

