Pets of the Week: Meet Santiago and Luciana

Here are a couple of cool cats from Pet Paw-See looking for loving homes.

Meet Santiago – Your Next Best Friend!

Pet Paw-See If there's one thing Santiago knows how to do, it's make himself at home in your lap! This handsome boy is incredibly sweet, affectionate, and outgoing. He truly doesn't have a shy bone in his body!

If there's one thing Santiago knows how to do, it's make himself at home in your lap! This handsome boy is incredibly sweet, affectionate, and outgoing. He truly doesn't have a shy bone in his body!

Santiago came to Pet Paw-See after his caretaker, who had been working to get animals spayed and neutered, reached out for help when she could no longer afford to care for them all.

Santiago gets along well with other cats, doesn't mind dogs, and is ready to find a family of his own.

Looking for a loving companion who will be by your side (and probably in your lap)? Santiago might just be your guy!

https://petpawsee.org/santiago/ [petpawsee.org]

Meet Luciana!

Pet Paw-See Luciana is a beautiful young adult dilute tortoiseshell with a sweet personality and a heart full of love!

Luciana is a beautiful young adult dilute tortoiseshell with a sweet personality and a heart full of love!

When Luciana was caught during a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) project, everyone assumed she was another feral kitty. But Luciana had a surprise in store—she wasn't feral at all! In fact, she absolutely adores people!

Luciana may have a little notch in her ear as a souvenir of her outdoor adventures, but don't let that fool you. This girl is all about the indoor life! Her favorite place is snuggled up in her foster guardian's arms, soaking up all the love and attention she can get.

Now safe and enjoying the comforts of foster care, Luciana is ready to leave her outdoor adventures behind and find a forever family of her own.

If you're looking for a beautiful, affectionate companion who loves to cuddle, Luciana just might be your girl!

Please complete an adoption application to give this sweetheart the loving home she deserves.

https://petpawsee.org/luciana/ [petpawsee.org]

