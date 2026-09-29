Pets of the Week: Meet Sassy and Sweetie Pie

SHELBY — Meet Sassy and Sweetie Pie, two fun felines looking for their forever homes.

Because Sassy prefers to be the queen of her castle, we think she’d be happiest in a home where she can be the only cat. 👑

At 15 years old, Sassy has spent enough time waiting. She deserves a loving home where she can relax, feel safe, and spend her days doing what she does best. Warming up laps!

They are from Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter in Shelby; anyone interested in these pets should contact them by phone at (406) 450-6388.